LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a man killed by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer last week said they plan to sue the department after seeing the body camera video.
Kentucky State Police released the video Thursday of an undercover LMPD officer shooting Mark Jaggers Jr.
The incident happened in the Portland neighborhood on June 19. LMPD said Jaggers was trying to carjack the undercover officer. Bodycam video shows Jaggers in a mask, approaching the unmarked police car, with a gun.
Seconds later, Officer Matt Hayden opens the door, yells "Police" and fires three shots. Attorneys for Jaggers' family said the situation could have been handled differently.
"All of that could have been avoided if they had simply stepped out of the car, they could have pulled their guns and said where you are going, who are you or whatever it took," attorney Aubrey Williams said.
The mayor's office released a statement saying Hayden was "protecting his own life from an armed assailant."
Hayden is a 10-year veteran of LMPD and is now on paid administrative leave.
The graphic video can be viewed below:
