LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fancy Farm, Kentucky's premiere political event — complete with BBQ, bingo and bashing — returns Saturday.
"Fancy Farm is where we come to celebrate Kentucky's lively two party system, or should I say, our one-and-a-half-party system," Secretary of State Michael Adams said.
The annual picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Graves County is back at full capacity for the first time since 2019. Gov. Andy Beshear is missing out for the second year in a row.
Republican Sens. Mitchel McConnell and Rand Paul have not committed. But Senate candidate Charles Booker is the only Democrat who will be there.
Last year, Democrats held a vaccination event in Louisville instead of attending.
