LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Years after controversial statues were removed from Louisville streets, debate continues over what should happen with them now.
Nearly three years after protesters vandalized the King Louis XVI outside Metro Hall downtown, the statue of the city's namesake is in storage with a missing hand and covered in graffiti.
"There were over 230 sculptures that were damaged and removed across the country," said Jessica Kincaid, the Louisville Metro Public Art administrator.
Debate over controversial statues continues in Louisville over what to do with them, including the statue of John B. Castleman that was removed from Cherokee Triangle. Former Mayor Greg Fischer said it symbolized racism and bigoted ideology.
A group called Friends of Louisville Public Art filed a lawsuit against Metro Government in 2019 that claimed the city improperly moved the statue of the Confederate soldier.
"Our claim is that that process was arbitrary and contrarious and a failure of due process," said Steve Porter, with the Friends of Louisville Public Art.
Castleman joined the Confederate army as a teenager but spent most of his life denouncing the confederacy while working to establish Louisville's Park System. Dressed in civilian clothes on horseback, the statue of him now sits in a gated government lot. It is still covered in bright orange spray paint.
If the Kentucky Supreme Court rules against the way the statue was removed, it could be cleaned and returned to its pedestal in the roundabout.
"I think the vandalism on that occurred because people didn't understand General Castleman," Porter explained. " I think if the statue were to come back there that certainly a plaque like that would be very helpful."
A decision on the King Louis XVI statue that was downtown will take more time.
"This statue is 17-feet tall and weighs 9 tons," said Kincaid.
Since its removal in the fall of 2020, the statue has been kept in a private storage facility indoors where experts can assess the damage.
"The statue itself is made of marble, which is not really designed to exist in an Ohio River Valley," Kincaid said.
The statue of King Louis XVI was a gift from Louisville's sister city, Montpellier, France. Louisville was named after the king because of his support of the American colonies during the Revolutionary War. King Louis was executed by guillotine during the French Revolution in 1793.
Statue of King Louis XVI was vandalized by protesters in 2020, when it was next to Metro Hall in downtown Louisville, Ky. It is now in storage. (WDRB Image) March 15, 2023
Statue of King Louis XVI was vandalized by protesters in 2020, when it was next to Metro Hall in downtown Louisville, Ky. This image shows cracks in the stone. It is now in storage. (WDRB Image) March 15, 2023
All around the massive statue, several cracks have formed overtime. The statue also sustained extensive damage during the 2020 protests, when the hand was ripped off. From his head to the limestone base, red and black now cover the marble in thick coats of spray paint.
Kincaide said the cleanup is costly.
"Last we assessed if it was the full restoration and put back on view it would cost about $212,000," she said.
The city said if the statue is ever on display publicly again, it would have to be somewhere indoors.
Officials said the city will continue to seek input from the public through April 1 in terms of what the community wants to see happen with the statue. If you'd like to share your thoughts, you can fill out a survey by clicking here.