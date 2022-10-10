LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is gathering public input on what to do with the damaged King Louis XVI statue.
The statue previously stood in downtown Louisville for decades until it was damaged in 2020. Metro Council requested Develop Louisville present to the Community Affairs, Housing and Education Committee by Sept. 30, 2022 on the use of Metro funds for the restoration and relocation of the statue.
The statue of King Louis XVI was a gift from Louisville's sister city, Montpellier, France. Louisville was named after the king because of his support of the American colonies during the Revolutionary War. King Louis was executed by guillotine during the French Revolution in 1793.
In total, $42,355 has already been spent to remove the statue from public space and select three conservation labs to provide detailed proposals. Pending the results of the community engagement survey, the estimated final expenses are $107,355 to $193,855.
A Louis XVI Statue survey has been created for public input.
