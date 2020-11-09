LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Will the statue of King Louis ever return to downtown Louisville?
The Commission on Public Art is still working to get a full assessment of the statue, and the price to clean and repair it.
King Louis is made out of marble, and had some repairs made 20 years ago.
But continued cleaning of recent vandalism has made the previous repairs more vulnerable.
"What we're learning from contacting all these conservators is that the condition is very severe," Sarah Lindgren, Louisville Forward Public Art Administrator, said. "There are questions about whether it is stable enough to be cleaned and returned to it's previous location."
The statue would likely have to be sent out of town for the repairs. A Metro Council Committee will discuss the future of the statue during a meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
