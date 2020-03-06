LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shooting injures a FBI agent and a Kentucky constable. It happened on Mountain View Drive in Pulaski County as agents were serving a federal arrest warrant. It was an FBI Louisville operation.
Federal agents were sent to arrest Pulaski County constables Michael Wallace and Gary Baldock. Wallace was taken into custody.
Investigators say a field agent was shot and wounded while attempting to make the arrests. The FBI says a suspect was also injured.
Neighbors identified him as constable Baldock.
A indictment just unsealed today shows a federal grand jury indicted Baldock and Wallace for unreasonable searches and seizures.
The FBI says the agent is expected to survive. The FBI also says the agent and suspect are both in "stable" condition.
The shooting is being investigated by the FBI's Inspection Division. Agents from Washington, D.C. also also expected to be arriving at the scene.
