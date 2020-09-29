LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI Louisville said four Walgreens pharmacies in Louisville were burglarized Thursday by "multiple" criminals, including one who was armed with a pickaxe.
The agency said that between midnight and 4 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, “multiple” people entered the Walgreens locations and stole “numerous” items, including drugs.
“A significant amount of property damage occurred which resulted in some of the pharmacies not being operational for a period of time,” the FBI said in a news release.
At least four of the burglars participated in at least two of the burglaries, the agency said.
Locations of the four pharmacies that were hit:
- 5201 S. Third St.
- 4926 Cane Run Road
- 3410 West Broadway
- 2368 Frankfort Ave.
The #FBI is seeking the public's assistance in identifying individuals who participated in multiple pharmacy burglaries on September 24 and September 25. Please submit tips to FBI Louisville at (502) 263-6000 or https://t.co/gZ7h6UgnSP. https://t.co/jjRT5Ynn4x pic.twitter.com/4bEvPeLhZc— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 29, 2020
The FBI released photos of the suspects and asked for the public’s help in identifying them. The agency asked that anyone with information about the case contact the FBI Louisville Field Office at 502-263-6000.
