LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help track down the shooter who killed an Indiana toddler.
The 2-year-old girl died last month after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Hammond. JoJo Malone was sitting in the backseat of her mother's car at an apartment complex when a gunman walked by and started shooting, according to Fox 59.
A stray bullet hit the toddler in the head.
Her mother, Ronnica Taylor, said the girl was airlifted to the hospital, where she died.
"My car was running, the windows were down, the kids was playing loud. Like, you can hear the kids. Why would you do that?" Taylor said.
JoJo would have turned 3 next month.
