LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal authorities are still searching for an armed robbery suspect who exchanged gunfire with the FBI in Lexington last week.
According to a statement from FBI Louisville, agents were going to serve Antonio "Tony" Cotton with a fugitive warrant in Lexington, when "the FBI exchanged gunfire with Cotton."
The FBI says Cotton is wanted for zip tying two employees at two Dollar Tree stores in Michigan and robbing them at gunpoint.
Police say Cotton got away with nearly $12,000 and removed security cameras at one of the stores on his way out.
Cotton is "armed and dangerous," according to the FBI.
"We believe he has ties to a number of different locations across metro Detroit, and he also has family and colleagues down in Kentucky. So he may be traveling between here and there," FBI Special Agent Mara Schneider said.
The 37-year old has a lengthy criminal history including theft, robbery, assault and resisting officers.
In January, he was charged for robbing another Dollar Tree in Detroit, but that case was dismissed in March after the witness wasn't able to testify in court.
If you see Cotton, authorities say to call 911.
