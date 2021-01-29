covid antibody drug 11-10-20 ap.jpeg

This photo provided by Eli Lilly shows the drug Bamlanivimab. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration cleared emergency use of Bamlanivimab, the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19. The drug is for people 12 and older with mild or moderate COVID-19 not requiring hospitalization. (Courtesy of Eli Lilly via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Indianapolis, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will allow for its antibody treatment to be simplified. 

As of last month, the U.S. only used 20% of the company's antibody treatment supply partially because how difficult the treatment is to administer. 

Nurses wearing full protective gear need to administer the treatment for an hour, and then monitor the patient for an additional hour.

The simplification is expected to reduce infusion time to as little as 16 minutes. 

