LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Indianapolis, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will allow for its antibody treatment to be simplified.
As of last month, the U.S. only used 20% of the company's antibody treatment supply partially because how difficult the treatment is to administer.
Nurses wearing full protective gear need to administer the treatment for an hour, and then monitor the patient for an additional hour.
The simplification is expected to reduce infusion time to as little as 16 minutes.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.