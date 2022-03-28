LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FDA is preparing to approve a second COVID-19 booster shot for Americans over 50.
The FDA's Vaccine Advisory Committee is expected to consider the proposal to add a fourth dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on April 6.
The New York Times reports that new data from Israel shows a fourth COVID-19 vaccine offers enhanced protection against severe illness.
Experts say technically a fourth dose is already available for people who have a compromised immune system. Any change for people over 50 would not be a recommendation, but just an option.
Factors being considered in the decision include how long the protection from a second booster would last and whether the overall goal is to shield Americans from severe disease or from less serious infections. Much depends on when the next wave of COVID infections could hit and how widespread the outbreaks are.
