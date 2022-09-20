LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reminding everyone not to cook chicken in NyQuil.
You know, just in case you were thinking about it.
According to report by CNN, it's the latest in a series of dangerous trends and dares making the rounds on social media -- and adolescents and young adults continue to be susceptible to the challenge.
"One social media trend relying on peer pressure is online video clips of people misusing nonprescription medications and encouraging viewers to do so," the FDA stated in a warning. "These video challenges, which often target youths, can harm people -- and even cause death."
Specifically, the "challenge" encourages people to cook chicken in a mixture of acetaminophen, dextromethorphan and doxylamine, according to the CNN report. These are the basic ingredients of NyQuil, as well as some other over-the-counter cough and cold products.
"Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways," the FDA said. "Even if you don't eat the chicken, inhaling the medication's vapors while cooking could cause high levels of dhte drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs."
Bottom line: Don't do it.
