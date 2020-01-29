CINCINNATI (WDRB) -- A high-stakes hearing over a Kentucky abortion law went before a federal appeals court in Cincinnati on Wednesday.
The Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments from the ACLU and new Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on the appeal of a state law banning a common second trimester abortion procedure. A federal court struck down the law last year.
The case involves an abortion law passed by the General Assembly in 2018. The American Civil Liberties Union and the EMW Women's Surgical Clinic in Louisville filed suit against the law, which restricts the use of the most common type of abortion - called dilation and extraction - or D&E.
A federal judge in Louisville blocked the law and the Bevin administration appealed. But with pro-choice Gov. Andy Beshear now in office, the appeal is being handled by Cameron who says the law should stand.
"We are going to the extent we can to limit a live dismemberment of a child in a womb. I think Kentucky has a right to do that. I think it says a lot about the values of the commonwealth of Kentucky - that we've made a statement on the record in the form of this law," Cameron says.
Just sat in on a hearing at the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnatti. The case involves a 2018 KY law that limits the use of the most common method of abortion - dilation and extraction. pic.twitter.com/OErTRsgkdx— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) January 29, 2020
But ACLU attorney Andrew Beck says it's important for abortion to remain legal in Kentucky. "They've made a lot of representations that are inaccurate, but at the end of the day, the important part is that there was a trial in this matter, the court looked at the evidence and the evidence showed this law would jeopardize women's health, put women in danger, could lead to the outright loss of abortion access in Kentucky."
A decision on the appeal could take months, but Cameron says he's willing to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.
