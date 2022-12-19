LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal funding is now available to help Kentucky residents launch new child care options.
The Business Partnership Matching grant provides up to $100,000 to help with costs involved in starting a child care center. The intent is to help businesses looking to start child care for their employees.
Those who wish to apply will have to prove they can match the money requested.
There's also a Family Child Care Provider Grant for up to $5,000. It is intended to help Kentucky residents open small-scale child care, typically ones that operate in a family home for only a couple of children.
Both grants are available using American Rescue Act dollars.
"Providing these stipends are where they're going," said Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. "It's really kind of neat. We're supporting entrepreneurship and we're supporting building new child care centers because we need to. And, of course, we need to with all the employee challenges."
Friedlander said about 20 people have applied for the $100,000 grant, and about 50 who have applied for $5,000 grant.
For information on how to apply, click here.
