LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal authorities are asking for the public's help to find the people responsible for setting several fires in the past few weeks during civil unrest that occurred in downtown Louisville.
According to a news release, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering rewards of up to $5,000 for information related to the arsons and other crimes, "committed during periods of civil unrest, protests and riots in the Louisville Metro area during the summer and early fall of 2020."
Specifically, ATF and the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau would like information related to the following crimes:
- A June 1 fire set intentionally at Dino's Food Mart at 2501 West Broadway.
- A Molotov cocktail thrown at Churchill Downs on Sept. 23.
- An attempted arson at the Hall of Justice on Sept. 23.
- An attempted arson at the Louisville Free Public Library on Sept. 24.
- An intentionally set fire at Red Dog Liquors at 2930 Wilson Avenue on Sept. 24.
- An arson involving a Spalding University vehicle at the corner of West Breckinridge Street and South 4th Street on Sept. 26.
Additionally, federal authorities are seeking information leading to the arrest of any suspects who were involved in a Sept. 25 robbery at The Hungry Pelican at 5412 Bardstown Road in Louisville.
"The suspects, armed with handgun, robbed the restaurant and its employees," the news release states.
Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call the ATF tip line at 1-888-ATF-Fire / 1-888-283-3473. They can also send a text to 63975. Additionally, information can be sent via email to ATFTips@atf.gov, or to ATF's website.
