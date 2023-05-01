LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal officials seized more than 900 pounds of marijuana from several boxes at UPS Worldport last week.
UPS Worldport is located at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 36 boxes on three pallets were intercepted by customs officials on Tuesday. The shipment originated in Canada and was bound for a corporation in California. According to the manifest, they contained ATF adapter kits.
But officials said they identified an "organic anomaly" as the packages were x-rayed, and it was determined that they contained 909 pounds of marijuana.
"Our officers are focused on their mission to protect the United States," said LaFond D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Chicago field office, in a statement. "Smugglers constantly try to send illegal drugs into the country, but our officers are there to stop these narcotics from reaching our communities."
Federal officials estimate the value of the marijuana to be more than $2.27 million.
"CBP is responsible for ensuring that all goods entering and exiting the United States do so in accordance with all applicable U.S. laws and regulations," said CBP Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn, in a statement. "Our officers and specialists in Louisville consistently display their quality training and commitment to the CBP mission. They are exceptional at what they do and are part of the best frontline defense in the world."
The investigation has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.