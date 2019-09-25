LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal authorities say they're cracking down on counterfeit goods coming into Louisville.
According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency has seized counterfeit bracelets and other jewelry that would be worth over $90 million if the goods were genuine.
The two major seizures were made since mid-July.
The first seizure took place from July 17 to 31, when officers intercepted three large shipments of counterfeit bracelets totaling more than $42 million.
The move led to the arrest of a North Carolina pastor who officials say was found with a cache of more than 3,200 fake Cartier bracelets. That pastor, JianGang "Frank" Lan, was charged with felony criminal use of a counterfeit trademark and is being held under $25,000 bond in the Orange County Jail.
The next large seizure took place from Sept. 9 to 17, when authorities say they intercepted five shipments containing counterfeit jewelry which would be worth more than $48 million if it was genuine.
"When purchasing items from a vendor over the internet, if it seems like too good of a deal, it is," said Thomas Mahn Jr., Louisville Port Director, in a statement. "A Cartier bracelet listed online for $25 is definitely not authentic."
Mahn added that consumers should always be aware that counterfeit products are often manufactured in unregulated facilities and with substandard materials.
"Seizures, like these, will ensure inferior, often dangerous goods do not fall into the hands of everyday Americans," said Mahn. "Counterfeit jewelry is often forged with lead and other hazardous materials unbeknownst to the buyer. These seizures protect the rights of the intellectual property rights holder, health and safety of Americans, and the reputation of online marketplaces involved in these transactions."
