LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dog biscuits helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kentucky Humane Society.
Feeders Pet Supply presented KHS a check Wednesday for $15,000 to KHS. The chain worked with Ethan the dog to come up with his own signature flavor of dog biscuits.
Ethan has recovered after being left starving in the Humane Society's parking lot. Feeders Supply donated the money from sales to KHS. It'll be used to help dogs like Ethan and more recently, a puppy named Travolta.
"We are just so thrilled that they chose to partner with us and celebrate Ethan and his story and his journey," said Alisa Gray, vice president of outreach for KHS. "This will go to our live saving programs again to ensure that no pets have to go through what Ethan and Travolta went through."
The Humane Society is now asking for donations to match the $15,000 gift. People can donate through Jan. 29, the anniversary of Ethan's rescue.
