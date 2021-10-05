LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An increase in the number of homeless people in the Fern Creek area has been a concern for residents and businesses owners.
Tuesday night more than 50 people gathered at the Fern Creek Community Center — including those with the Office of Resilience and Community Services and the St. Johns Center for Homeless Men.
The event was organized by Councilman Robin Engel.
“Just to kind of get an understanding of the problem, this is where we go, and let’s work together to remedy this,” said Engel.
Some businesses along the Bardstown Road corridor have added security cameras — including David Lawson, who owns an autobody shop.
“I think when we move the camps from downtown Louisville they just came out to this side of the city,” Lawson said.
Incidents of trespassing have increased as well. Some residents have surveillance video of homeless people approaching front doors and hanging out on front porches.
It’s an issue Engel admits is not out of control yet in his area, adding that it’s important to address the corridor's homelessness early on.
“We want to make sure we have the resources in place to communicate where you can go for help,” said Engel.
Some people, including Lawson, believe the increase in homelessness is due to homeless camps being cleared in downtown Louisville.
Lawson has also noticed in increase in catalytic converter thefts at his store.
“I just know we’ve had an increase and we have an increase of homeless. Whether it’s related I don’t know," he said.
As of now, Engel has no plans for another community meeting and will be working with the city and local agencies to discuss the issue.
