LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People climbed for a cause at a Louisville sports stadium on Friday.
The American Lung Association held its annual "Fight For Air Climb" at Lynn Family Stadium.
"This has been a really wonderful year for sponsors and participants," Deena Adams, executive director of American Lung Association of Kentucky, said. "We hope to see everybody in 2023."
Andrew Feast raised money for three loved ones who died from lung cancer. Feast wore a kilt as a member of the McKilted Climber's team.
It's Feast's ninth year participating in the climb.
"Today is one of the first times we've climbed in the snow," Feast said. "We went around three times and it gives you a new appreciation for your lungs and to be able to do this is a real blessing."
Participants climb a total of 2,000 steps during one trip around the stadium.
The event placed a goal of raising $110,000. It's raised around $129,300 as of 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
To donate, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.