LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana police department is mourning the loss of its K-9 Officer.
The Greenville Police Department said K-9 Officer Rony died Saturday.
"His perseverance and abilities led to many narcotics detections, apprehensions and arrests," the department said in a post on Facebook.
It’s with heavy hearts we regret to share with our community the passing of our K9 Officer Rony. K9 Officer Rony has...Posted by Greenville Police Department Indiana on Sunday, March 7, 2021
The dog was rushed to an animal hospital after suffering an unexpected medical emergency and didn't survive.
Rony had been with the department since October 2019, when the K-9 program was started.
Prior to his time with Greenville, Rony served with Clark County Metro SWAT and Indiana Southeast Regional SWAT. The K-9 officer had 56 arrests with Southeast Regional SWAT.
***GREENVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT K9 OFFICER RONY FINAL ESCORT AND FINAL CALL DETAIL*** PLEASE NOTE- SEVERAL DETAILS...Posted by Greenville Police Department Indiana on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Rony was also narcotics and patrol certified with the International Police Working Dog Association, according to the Greenville Police Department.
A final call for Rony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Highland Hills Middle School.
