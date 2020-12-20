JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersonville Fire Department is advising residents to avoid downtown Jeffersonville as they work an active fire in the area.
Crews were dispatched to a building at the intersection of Court Avenue and Spring Street, which houses an event ticket seller and insurance business, around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Please avoid the area of Court Ave & Spring St in downtown Jeffersonville. #YourJFD is on the scene of a working building fire. The call came in at 2:31 pmArriving crews reported smoke and flames coming from the 2nd floor. 30 Firefighters on scene0 injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/ffCtZTp3Cv— Jeffersonville Fire (@JFDpio) December 20, 2020
When crews arrived on scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from the second floor. There are currently 30 firefighters on scene working the fire. No injuries have been reported in the fire.
WDRB has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.
