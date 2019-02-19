NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A fire sent more than two dozen people running from their homes in North Vernon before it destroyed nearly the entire building.
Residents woke up around 5:30 a.m. Monday to the sound of glass breaking and smoke filling their condos.
“As far as clothing, furniture — any amenities needed for everyday life are gone,” said Kaimen Archer, who was at the property Tuesday looking for anything to salvage.
Archer had only lived in the condo for a week.
“I immediately ran to my son’s room, grabbed him, got our coats on," she said. (We) didn’t even think to grab my car keys, wallet … nothing. I just ran outside."
Residents woke up to the sounds of sirens and some recorded the fire on their phones. One witness said the flames were nearly 35-feet high.
North Vernon Police and the fire department rushed to the scene. It was a bigger fire than they thought.
“When I first arrived, I was expecting one, maybe two fatalities coming out of it,” Chief Michael Cole said. “There was a lot of fear at first. To have no major firefighter injuries and no casualties was a blessing in itself.”
Several police officers rushed into the burning building without oxygen tanks or gear to pull people from the apartments. A Jennings County Sheriff’s deputy needed medical assistance from all the smoke but is doing OK.
First responders said it was one of the largest fires they have seen in years. It took nearly two hours to get control of. On Tuesday morning, the building re-ignited because of smoldering hot spots causing an additional unit to be destroyed.
The Red Cross has been assisting with clothing, food and helping people find places to stay. Archer is now staying with family.
Officials do not yet know an exact cause for the fire.
