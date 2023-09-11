LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overnight fire at a Goodwill store in Pleasure Ridge Park destroyed nearly everything inside.
The shop at 4840 Dixie Highway is closed indefinitely after a fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Hours later, after fire crews had cleared out the location, shoppers were still driving up in shock.
"I was stunned, I had no idea," said a shopper who asked to remain anonymous. "I hadn't listened to this on the news this morning so I didn't know that it happened."
Black chars cover the walls and floors as only metal hooks remain on the racks.
Joseph Bowman, deputy chief at Pleasure Ridge Fire Department, said the first call came in at 2:19 a.m. Despite a quick arrival, it took eight companies with several departments to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.
Bowman said they don't know what sparked the flames, but the fire started in the middle of the store when no one was inside.
"That's really too bad, not only for me and the shoppers but also the ladies and gentlemen who work in there," the shopper said.
Robert Duignan said he works at the store as a grader for clothes that come in.
"I served time in prison, and they offered me the opportunity and helped me with rent, helping me with housing," Duignan said. "It meant everything."
A spokesperson at Goodwill said the employees impacted by the fire can work at other locations.
"It's like a family," Duignan said. "It's a real good atmosphere to work in. People look out for each other."
The location is now boarded up, and Goodwill will decide what to do with the building. Since the store is closed, Goodwill officials recommended donation drop-offs be taken to the locations at 909 E. Broadway or 5601 Outer Loop. Shoppers can also go to Goodwill's 2nd Chance Outlet on Preston Highway.
PRP Fire said Louisville Metro Arson team is investigating the fire, which they say is usual protocol in these situations.
