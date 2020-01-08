GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A majority of the firefighters at a southern Indiana fire department report they have "no confidence" in their chief.
Seventeen firefighters at the Georgetown Township Fire Protection District wrote in a letter that Chief Richard Bader should be removed because he has engaged in "micromanagement, manipulation to cause strife, mental and physical intimidation, personal attacks on credibility ... and physical violence."
Since at least December, firefighters have complained about a bad culture, including bullying, double standards and threats.
In a meeting in mid-December, a group of former firefighters said at a special fire board meeting that department heads, Bader and Deputy Chief Jim Mayfield, have created a toxic culture in which firefighters felt threatened and were treated unfairly.
After the December meeting, one of the former firefighters, Nathan Thompson, told media he even filed a police report after he felt he was assaulted by Bader. Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said his office investigated but determined the altercation between the chief and Thompson didn't rise to a prosecutorial level.
Now, 17 active firefighters have signed a letter of no confidence directed at the department's leadership. According to one of the firefighters, "a majority of the full and part time membership" signed it. Based on information on the department's website, it appears at least six of Georgetown's firefighters didn't sign the letter.
On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters emailed the letter to the board of directors of Georgetown Township Fire Protection District. The board is set to meet in a regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday evening.
"Under the poor management of Chief Bader, district members have endured a hostile work environment for years that produces poor morale, lack of trust and a staff that is not empowered or valued by the management," the firefighters wrote in the letter.
"We do not feel the district can move forward and progressively serve the citizens of Georgetown Township under this current culture," the letter concludes. "We have no confidence in the management of Chief Richard Bader Jr. and feel it is time for the Board of Directors to strongly consider a new fire chief to lead the district."
Firefighters aren't sure if they'll lose their jobs as a result of the letter. Despite their disagreement with the chief, the firefighters say they'll continue to provide the community the best protection possible.
When asked for leadership's response to the letter, Mayfield referred WDRB News to the department's attorney. This story will be updated.
