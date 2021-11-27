LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person was arrested after reports that shots were fired inside an apartment building in downtown Louisville on Saturday night.
According to Officer Beth Ruoff of the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the 500 block of Third Street around 7:15 p.m.
Ruoff says police found and detained a suspect in that investigation.
There was also an active structure fire inside the building at the same time. Ruoff says the fire appears to be under control as Louisville Fire Department and LMPD are "working together to ensure the safety of all residents."
This story may be updated.
