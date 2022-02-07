LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of fires send hundreds of victims each year to University of Louisville Hospital's Burn Unit.
As part of "Burn Awareness Week," the hospital and firefighters are teaming up to educate people about the dangers of burns that happen in the home -- specifically, in the kitchen.
Firefighters at the Buechel Fire Department and staff at UofL Health said people need to understand how to quickly and properly deal with kitchen fires.
"It’s kind of counterintuitive for us," said Dr. Matt Bozeman, medical director for the UofL Health Burn Unit. "It’s less patients, but at the same time, we want to prevent injuries before they occur."
Last year, the Jefferson County Fire Service responded to more than 30,000 fire calls. Firefighters train to treat burn victims.
Buechel Fire Chief Adam Jones said when it comes to kitchen fires, people tend to panic when they have an issue like a grease fire. He said to never throw water on it or try to take the pan outside. Instead, put a lid on the fire, and if the fire is too overwhelming for you, walk away.
"Don’t try to fight a fire," Jones said. "I know that sounds odd coming from a firefighter, but leave that to the professionals. It’s easier said than done. Don’t ever go back in a home once you’ve exited there. You need to exit the building, call 911 and let us come out and take care of it."
UofL has the only adult burn center in the state and treats up to 350 patients a year for burns. About 20% of the burn patients they see come from fires that happen around the home. Many burns can be treated at home with soap, ointment and bandages, but if it’s bigger than your palm or turns white or blisters, go see a doctor.
Experts also suggest having a small fire extinguisher under the sink, and if children are helping you in the kitchen, be sure pot handles are turned to the side and away from their grasp. And don’t let children wear loose-fitting clothes around the stove.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.