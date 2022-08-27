LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The first "Corn Dog Cook-Off Finals" is taking place at fair vendor ToyDog & Co's original stand on Sunday.
Contestants have been practicing for the last 10 days and competing all weekend to make the final cut. The competition is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 11 a.m. near the main entrance to the West Hall.
Judges will choose the winner based on color, shape, texture and bread-to-dog ratio.
One person will walk away with the title of "Top Dog" and a cash prize.
