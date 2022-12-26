LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday marks the first day of Kwanzaa this year.
The weeklong holiday — from Dec. 26 through Jan 1. — celebrates African-American family, community and culture. Its origins are in the first harvest celebrations of Africa.
Each day of Kwanzaa focuses on one of seven principles known as Nguzo Saba. On Monday, the principle Umjoa or unity, was remembered.
The River City Drum Corp hosted its city-wide Kwanzaa celebration.
"Kwanzaa is non-denominational, it' doesn't have any religious ties and what they will expect from RCDC's event is a brief tradition in African gathers," said Jerome Baker, associated director of River City Drum Corp. "We will have drum calls, we will have libations where we honor and respect our ancestors and we will discuss the seven principals of the Nguzo Saba."
The event was held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. It was free and open to the public.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.