LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade.
Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect.
From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward to Captain's Quarters and back.
Boats of all sizes were decked out for the holidays.
Afterward, there was a bonfire and a chili party on the banks of Juniper Beach.
"We just figured this would be a great way to kick off the Christmas and holiday season for everybody and its a great way for all the boaters to get together," Andy Will, owner of Juniper Beach Docks, said. "Everyone is excited about it, lot of parties but this will be a fun way to get the season going."
The event was put on by the Harrods Creek Boat Owners Association and Juniper Beach Docks.
