LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a test of endurance and stamina, all for a good cause.
But this year the Louisville Climb looked a little different —and felt much colder.
There was a round of applause and a sigh of relief for Louisville Firefighter Jon Lucas Saturday morning after he completed the 2021 Louisville Climb to benefit the American Lung Association.
It was a new experience for this rookie.
“I am the newest, basically, they put me up there because I am the new guy,” said Lucas.
Lucas and dozens of other firefighters and law enforcement climbed and descended every staircase inside the Lynn Family Stadium, an annual tradition that was held outside this year instead of the 38-story PNC Towers due to COVID-19 precautions.
“We are so thrilled to have this climb in an outdoor venue especially the beautiful Lynn Family Stadium,” said Deena Kinkade Adams with the American Lung Association Kentucky chapter.
Each firefighter was in full gear snaking their way past chairs and up the stairs. There were varying levels participants could chose — anywhere from 2,000 steps to 5,400 steps.
Several did the climb in honor of family members who they lost due to lung disease, while others brought their kids along to join in.
“It was hard. I would say challenging but fun, yes, it was fun,” said Cole Fekete who climbed the stadium with his mom, sister and dad who is a Louisville firefighter.
Aside from the cooler temperatures, what also made the event tougher was climbing with masks.
“Definitely more challenging. The masks fell apart as they got wet and [were] falling off all the time,” said firefighter Kyle Fekete.
Following the climb, several firefighters needed moments to catch their breath, sitting or laying down after receiving water and their medals.
In the end Lucas took the top spot to finish first, a right of passage for this rookie and one he’s looking forward to next year.
“The whole time you weren't too sure where we were going but we had a good time - it was different,” said Lucas.
More than $81,000 was raised during Saturday's climb.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved