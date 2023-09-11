LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday morning was a time for the country to remember the men and women who perished in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2011.
In Jeffersontown, many gathered at the Jeffersontown Fire Station at 10540 Watterson Trail, where the Jeffersontown 9/11 - First Responders Remembrance Plaza is located. That's where a ceremony was held to remember the sacrifices of first responders 22 years ago.
A chaplain spoke, songs were sung and a wreath was placed in the plaza. A bell tolled to acknowledge each time a hijacked plane crashed.
A piece of metal and steel from the Twin Towers has been on display in the plaza, which opened last year.
"Firefighters died," said Jeffersontown Fire Department Chief Sean Dreisbach. "Police officers died. Paramedics died. A lot of people were killed in those buildings. A lot of people were killed in those planes. People were killed in the Pentagon. People gave the ultimate sacrifice that day, you know, for a terroristic attack in the United States. So this is a day we want to remember those individuals who were lost."
The fire chief said they plan to hold memorial services every year at the plaza.
