LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Losing your sense of smell can be an early sign that you have COVID-19, a local doctor said.
“What a lot of people don't realize is that the loss of smell also gives you quite a bit of loss of taste. Because most of the sensation of taste comes from the loss of smell,” said Dr. Keith Forwith, a thyroid and parathyroid surgery specialist with Advanced ENT and Allergy.
Forwith said he had two patients who reported loss of their sense of smell — but no other signs of the virus. And now, he said, they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.
The illness also can come with a little bit of nasal congestion, he said. The COVID-19 congestion differs from those experienced by allergy sufferers in that they generally see excessive congestion that builds up over time.
Forwith also said that if you do experience a loss of the sense of smell, called anosmia, it’s not a reason to panic — though you should take steps to prevent others from potentially getting the virus.
For more information on symptoms, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. If you have symptoms, the agency also has tips on what to do if you're sick.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.