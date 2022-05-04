LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer stopped by the backside Wednesday to talk about his last Derby as the city's ambassador.
"It's bittersweet," Fischer said. "I love being mayor. I mean there's some hassles with it from time to time."
He said those hassles are balanced by the mayor's ability to help others and "lift people up. And the city is going through a real Renaissance right now so I'm very grateful to be mayor. It's a wonderful honor. I could use a little more sleep from time to time. But it's great being out here. The whole world is celebrating the Kentucky Derby, so it's great to be a small part of it."
Fischer said he enjoys using the Kentucky Derby to help showcase the city and convince people to do business with Louisville. He recalled talking to some potential clients who voiced concern about whether or not the city has what it takes to host a large convention, with some saying "we're not sure you guys can handle it.
"So we invite them to the Derby. Then they sheepishly walk away after we handle 175,000 people."
Fischer said Louisville hosted 15 mayors from Sunday to Tuesday, and they "commented on all the progress we've made in so many different areas. So we've got a great team that's done a lot of wonderful things, and we're going to keep pushing until the final day. I'm not counting the days -- I'm making the days count."
Fischer said he is most proud of the progress the city has made in terms of economic development, racial and social equity and police accountability.
"There's been a real Renaissance in the city obviously, with some $22 billion worth of investment. You can see that as you move around. So the economy has been very strong.
"We always did good work in racial equity, but the summer of 2020, with the pandemic and the protests, allowed us to even double down on that work. And I think the country is looking for a model of a city that's got a great economy, that includes everybody, that's doing all the right things in terms of racial equity and social justice because that's where we're at as a country right now.
"So I believe that's where Louisville's at, and we can show that you can be pro police, pro accountability improvement, pro accountability for violent criminals that need to be off the streets, and then pro investment in young people to create a safe city.
"So when we come to a new model for public safety, a new model for economic development and changing the built environment of the city, we're on a good track with all those things. So I'm proud of our team for getting that done. There's a lot more work to do, and we're going to run through the finish line."
As for his Oaks and Derby picks, Fischer said he really likes jockey Joel Rosario, who will be riding Echo Zulu in the Oaks. He said that horse does well on wet tracks, which could give it an edge if it does rain.
For Derby, Fischer said he believes Steve Asmussen, who he called "probably the most accomplished trainer who has not" yet won a Derby is due with Epicenter with Rosario aboard.
