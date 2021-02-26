LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Jefferson County School Board members made the right decision Thursday to reopen schools.
"The solution's got something for everybody," he told WDRB News on Friday. "If you to go to school, you can go to school. If you want to stay home and do NTI, you can continue to do that as well. And so many kids need that socialization. I mean, this has been a real mental health challenge on a lot of people...and our kids included."
Fischer called the learning loss this year "extreme" and encouraged student to take summer school classes.
When asked about the growing level of gun violence in Louisville, Fischer blamed it on shooters trying to settle disputes. He said people in the community know who these shooters are, and they have to help put them behind bars.
