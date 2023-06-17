LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown brought back a popular series back on Saturday.
Fleur de Flea held an outdoor vintage market that featured more than 75 vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vinyl, vintage clothing and much more. Artists appreciated the chance to show off their work.
"It's nice within the public," said Timothy Walker, a leather artist. "It is nice to show the product to people and people give you a lot of love. Even if someone doesn't buy anything it is still pretty wonderful when they come around and they like what you do."
There was also plenty of food from the Village Market food hall.
Paristown also announced the 2023 Pickin' in Paristown series, which will take place in Christy's Garden on the third Friday of the month through October.
There will be live concerts and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs for the free event.
