LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Planning to get mom a bouquet of flowers this Mother's Day? It might cost you a little more.
Floral industry experts say the COVID-19 pandemic and bad weather in South America are making good blooms harder to find, which is driving up the price of flowers.
Experts say those who plan on getting Mother's Day flowers should shop early.
"So we have been scrambling," floral shop owner George Clements said. "And this isn't something that just popped up. We were warned two months ago that shortages were going to be occurring for multi, multi reasons. You should be flexible in your shopping, cause all flowers are pretty, all flowers."
The shortage is also expected to affect wedding season, which is starting to pick back up as states ease restrictions.
