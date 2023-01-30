LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Health Department in southern Indiana is making sure local parents know about a new law requiring health care providers to offer lead testing for children.
House Enrolled Act 1313 went into effect Jan. 1, requiring all health care providers to offer lead testing to all children, ideally during their 1- and 2-year checkups, the department said, or "as close as possible to those appointments."
Testing will also be offered to children under 6 with no record of a prior blood lead test.
Lead exposure can damage the brain and nervous system, causing slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, issues with hearing and speech and other debilitating effects such as nausea. It is more toxic unborn and younger children, though adults can also be negatively impacted by it.
According to the health department, most lead poisoning in Indiana stems from chipping or peeling lead paint that mixes with dust in the air, particularly in older homes.
"Children who live in homes built before 1980 have a greater chance of experiencing lead poisoning," FCHD officials said in a news release.
Of the homes in Floyd County, the health department estimates 45% were built before 1980.
Other common sources of lead are contaminated soil, drinking water and, occasionally, children’s toys and jewelry. Exposure can also happen if an adult who lives in the same home works in an industry or has a hobby that involves lead. It can also happen through items such as reclaimed barn wood that could potentially contain old paint.
"There is no safe level of lead, and the sooner we can identify that a child is at risk, the earlier we can take steps to improve the health outcomes for that child," said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, in a statement. "By having parents and providers understand the importance of asking for this simple blood test, we have an opportunity to protect hundreds of Indiana children each year from the harmful effects of lead."
The FCHD said parents and guardians looking for information about testing can call their doctor or the health department at (812) 948-4726. Resources can also be found by clicking here.
