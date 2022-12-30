LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging all parents to have children younger than 6 tested for lead exposure.
House Enrolled Act 1313 goes into effect on Jan. 1. It requires all children's healthcare providers to offer lead testing to patients, ideally during their 1- and 2-year checkups.
Testing will also be offered to children under 6 with no record of a prior blood lead test.
Lead exposure can damage the brain and nervous system, causing slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, issues with hearing and speech and other debilitating effects.
"There is no safe level of lead, and the sooner we can identify that a child is at risk, the earlier we can take steps to improve the health outcomes for that child," said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, in a statement. "By having parents and providers understand the importance of asking for this simple blood test, we have an opportunity to protect hundreds of Indiana children each year from the harmful effects of lead."
According to the health department, most lead poisoning in Indiana stems from chipping or peeling lead paint that mixes with dust in the air. Other common sources of lead are contaminated soil, drinking water and, occasionally, children’s toys and jewelry.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.