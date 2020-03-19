LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County, Indiana, is reporting five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
The Floyd County Health Department announced one new confirmed case of the coronavirus in a news release Thursday morning and reported "two new adult identified cases" in a subsequent release Thursday evening.
The two newest patients who have tested positive for the virus are "on home quarantine and have not been admitted to the hospital," health officials said.
The patient whose positive case was reported Thursday morning "had been identified as a possible contact before arrival at the hospital and was treated under protocols from arrival at the emergency department at Baptist Floyd through admission," health officials said. "The patient remains hospitalized."
The state of Indiana announced 17 new cases Thursday, but four of the cases in Floyd County have not been accounted for by state health officials.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.