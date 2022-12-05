GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new road was officially opened Monday in Georgetown.
The "Oakes Way" project started in May to link state Road 64 to the new Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus.
Floyd County officials said the area is growing, with about 18,000 cars going through the intersection daily. Officials said the new quarter-mile loop and four-way traffic signal will be a safer route.
"You'll see a lot of boom in this area here once this is all built out, the Novaparke," Floyd County Commissioner Shawn Carruthers said. "We're looking at probably adding 300 jobs in this area. There's housing that that will be needed. There's also food and that type of stuff that'll be coming to this area as well. So we want to make sure that our roads are wide enough, that they're safe enough.”
The $566,000 project was paid for through the American Rescue Plan. Contractors and engineers involved are all from southern Indiana businesses.
