NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Floyd County wants more money from its residents, many of whom said they can't survive a proposed income tax increase.
Residents were able to weigh in on and share their concerns about the proposed judicial income tax increase on Tuesday at the Pine View Government Center in New Albany. The Floyd County Council proposed the increase in June, an effort to address a budget shortfall in the county.
"I run a small farm, we don't make no money. I mean, we just survive," said Dale Mann, a resident of Georgetown in Floyd County.
The proposed .07% increase would mean about $50 more each year for a person with an annual income of $70,000.
"I have to give up something for that $50," said Mann. "I might not be able to buy two cans of corn this week on one. But that's what it's all about. It costs money. And what they don't realize is $50 to some people is a lot of money."
Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle said the increase is needed to cover a $1.8 million budget shortfall in the county.
"It's a fiduciary duty of the elected government to spend our money wisely," said resident PJ Moore. "Find out where it's needed and only where it's needed and fill in the fat from the rest."
About 50 people attended the hearing. Whether it's Moore or Mann, both longtime residents of Floyd County, many said they don't support the proposed tax increase. Each resident who spoke at the hearing opposed it.
"Most citizens recognize the need to find the source to pay for the services that we need and enjoy," Moore said. "However, this county has had a history recently of spending the money first. I'm worried about whether or not it's smartly applied later."
At issue Tuesday evening, those with fixed incomes, government-approved work cars and recent salary raises for county officials.
"The rate on paper, .07%, doesn't seem like a lot. But for people on fixed income, people with limited income, that's, proportionately, that's a lot to them," said Moore.
Councilmember Danny Short said the council recently approved salary raises, but did not prepare for where that money would come from in the future.
"They shouldn't be doing that," said Mann.
Other citizens asked the council to do an efficiency study.
The council set a second public hearing — which is expected to include a vote on the proposal — for Wednesday, July 26, at 6 p.m., also at the Pine View Government Center on Corydon Pike in New Albany.
Related Stories:
- Floyd County Council proposes tax increase to address budget shortfall
- Indiana families will no longer be charged textbook fees thanks to new law beginning this year
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.