LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana families will no longer be charged textbook fees thanks to a new law starting this upcoming school year. But some school districts have concerns about the costs.
Senate Bill 395, which passed the state's 2023 legislative session, eliminates textbook fees for families and requires each public school in the state to provide books at no cost to each student enrolled.
According to guidance issued by the Indiana Department of Education in May, schools will get the funding in a lump sum each December.
The new law comes as a relief to some families.
"I'm just so happy to see this burden lifted from our families," said Donna Reed.
Reed has two children enrolled in Greater Clark County Schools and said the new law is a win for Hoosier parents and students.
"It's something that has been sent before our elected officials several times in the past and parents have gotten their hopes up and then they've been dashed. So I think it's great that we actually have some movement on this," she said. "So many people have such a financial burden right now in so many other areas, and that they're paying, you know, one, two, sometimes $300 for book and technology fees. They have multiple children, that's just another stressor."
The state already covers the cost of textbooks for students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals. But starting in the 2023-24 school year, all Hoosier students enrolled in public schools will be included as part of the bill.
"The amount schools are going to get paid for students in elementary and middle schools are going to be OK, but it is the high schools we are concerned about because of the expense of the AP and dual credit courses," said Rebecca Gardenour, president of the New Albany Floyd County School Board.
Gardenour said she's excited to see textbook rental costs cut for families, but worries the state's money won't cover all of the costs, and schools will have to use money set aside for other needs.
"Then that takes away from teachers' salaries and benefits in a time when we are trying to increase them," she said.
In the meantime, Reed said she will wait to see what happens.
"Money doesn't just grow on trees, so I'm sure this funding is coming from somewhere," she said. "So we're all kind of waiting to see what's really going to happen with this in our state. But, I think it's a great step in a wonderful direction."
In 2018, Indiana was one of only eight states in the country that allowed schools to have a textbook fee.
Reed is hoping the extra cash this year will mean more families can afford extracurricular activities.
"When we look at ourselves as a state, we want more people to come here and make it their home and raise their families here. And it's these little changes that create an area where people feel like they can come and thrive," she said.
Money left over from the funding at the end of the state's fiscal year doesn't revert to the state general fund. It is continually assigned to eliminate textbook fees.
