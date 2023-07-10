LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some southern Indiana residents are facing a tax increase.
A judicial income tax increase was proposed by the Floyd County Council in June to address a budget shortfall in the county. While the amount is very small, some taxpayers said it's still not a drop in the bucket.
Floyd County taxpayers have strong opinions about a proposed judicial local income tax.
"It all adds up," Erecia Fairconnecue said. "We're barely making it as is, so I can speak for myself. If I didn't get the help that I'm getting now, I already know I wouldn't make it so just paying more is just kind of ridiculous to me."
For others, it's about more than money.
"It's not about the actual dollar amount," said Diane Williamson. "Imagine your kids coming to you when they say they want more for their allowance. You're going to ask them where they spent their money. And I think it's a little bit more about that than the dollar amount."
The Floyd County Council will hold a public hearing this week at the Pine View Government Center to address the potential of an income tax increase.
Council President Denise Konkle said the increase is needed to cover a $1.8 million budget shortfall.
"I think some people are just completely against any new income tax and I understand that," Konkle said. "It would be a .07% increase."
The increase would be about $50 a year for people with an annual income of $70,000, but Konkle said a recent bill passed by state lawmakers to reduce income taxes means an overall surplus for families.
"What that amounts to is for next year, a person who has a household income would be getting about $127 reduction in their taxes from the state," Konkle said. "I don't know that this decision hasn't already been made."
Williamson isn't sure how much of an impact the public can have, but she plans to share her thoughts with councilmembers.
"I think this decision has already been made," she said. "But that doesn't mean I'm not going to speak up."
The public meeting will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Pine View Government Center on Corydon Pike.
Related Story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.