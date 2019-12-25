LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The shooting deaths of nearly two dozen horses in eastern Kentucky still have investigators baffled by who did it.
While police are busy finding the people responsible, the focus for others is shifting to keeping the other horses safe.
The horses were wild, but were constantly interacting with people who came from the mountain to feed them.
Keeping them safe now might be hard because officials say the horses have already seen others in the herd be killed, and may not be trusting towards humans.
"Somebody knew that they were there, knew where they stayed and knew how to navigate the area," Megan Goble, with Bones and Bows Dog Salon, said.
Police say they need people in the community to come forward with information if they have it.
"In the end, it's going to come down to the community," Detective Kevin Shepherd said. "You know, calling in these tips. If they don't call, we're not moving forward."
One of the horses was taken for a necropsy. Detectives are hoping forensics from he bullet will help lead them to the shooter.
The reward for finding the people responsible is now up to $20,000.
