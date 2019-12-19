LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As animal advocates desperately try to figure out who massacred 15 horses in eastern Kentucky, they hope a growing reward will help.
The horses, including pregnant mares and even foals, were found shot dead on a strip mine site on the Pike and Floyd County line on Dec. 17.
An animal rescue group said the 15 horses were scattered over a large area, and it appears they were hunted with a low caliber rifle. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said the inhumane act could lead to animal cruelty charges at a minimum.
Gruesome photos of the slaughter gave Lori Redmon, the president of the Kentucky Humane Society, a feeling of nausea.
"This is one of the most horrible, heinous acts that I've seen," she said. "There is no excuse for that. It was pointless. The horses were not in anybody's yard doing damage. They weren't in the road. They weren't a public safety risk."
KHS and other animal advocates are offering rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.
As of Dec. 19, KHS' reward alone had grown to $15,000. Redmon hopes donors will continue to add to the pot.
"We really feel that there's somebody out there that knows something, and the higher that reward gets, the more they're motivated to speak up and say something," she said.
According to a news release, the Humane Society of the United States is also offering a $5,000 reward.
If you have any information, authorities ask you contact the Floyd County Sheriff at 606-886-6711.
