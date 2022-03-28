LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A football player on a recruiting visit at the University of Louisville ended up in the emergency room at UofL Hospital.
Caleb Woodson tweeted an image Sunday night, showing himself in a hospital bed in front of a plate of food, giving a "thumbs up."
After an amazing recruiting visit at the University of Louisville I ended up in the University of Louisville Hospital this morning and had to have an emergency appendectomy thank you so much to the skilled surgeons and nurses and doctors who saved my life today!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9j8kJY6XNB— Caleb Woodson (@CalebWoodson3) March 27, 2022
He says, after an amazing recruiting visit at U of L, he had to have an emergency appendectomy.
Woodson thanked the surgeons, nurses and doctors, whom he said saved his life.
