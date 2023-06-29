LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford is gifting a new ride to a national park during wildfire season.
The company is giving a customized Bronco to the Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico.
There's no mistaking the sweet ride. It's marked with the park's logo on the side and vibrant red-and-white paint.
The 2023 model comes with a sasquatch package, which includes a government communications system with satellite and antenna connections.
The donation comes from Ford's Bronco Wild Fund endowment. They plan to give another one to a second national park in the future.
