LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Company issued a recall affecting nearly 1 million trucks because of an omission in their owner's manuals, reported by FOXBusiness.
The recall affects 979,797 trucks including some 2018-23 Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator SUVs with third-row seating and 2019-23 regular cab F-Series Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 SuperCab trucks with three-passenger front bench seats. The manuals shipped with those vehicles do not include instructions for adjusting or removing certain head restraints, which is required by federal regulations.
National Highway Traffic Administration informed Ford of the missing information on May 11. It was determined the missing information was due to human error.
The addendum to the manual will be mailed to owners of the affected vehicles. Ford isn't aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.
Ford plans to notify its dealers and owners on June 26 and July 10-24. The recall covers 37 configurations/model year vehicles sold.
Owners can contact a dealer or call Ford's hotline at 1-866-436-7332 to see if their vehicle is on the list.
