LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford is planning to ship and sell SUVs without semiconductor chips.
According to a report by Automotive News, the company will sell Ford Explorers without the chips.
The chips power rear heating controls and air conditioning.
Ford will instead ship the missing chips to the dealers within a year to be installed for customers who choose to have them.
According to company officials, this will be temporary.
Other companies like General Motors, Tesla and Cadillac are also selling vehicles without some features or parts because of the chip shortage.
